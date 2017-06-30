The Wings of Freedom tour
The Wings of Freedom tour flew into Pasco on Wednesday. Walk-through tours of vintage WWII planes can be seen at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
