Smart thermostats get thumbs up from BPA

Hundreds of thousands of Northwest homes will be eligible to get brainier while saving money and electricity now that BPA has added two models of smart thermostats to its list of approved energy efficiency products. BPA promotes energy efficiency by providing technical support and financial reimbursement to 142 public utilities around the four-state region for a portfolio of qualified improvements that save power in homes and businesses in its partner utilities' service areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.