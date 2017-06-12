Ribbon cutting Friday for new playground at Pascoa s Chiawana Park
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday to celebrate the installation of a new playground in Pasco's Chiawana Park. The playground, in the west end of the 2020 Road 88 park, is replacing a more than 20-year-old structure that was moved by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC