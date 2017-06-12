Pasco officer must turn over all guns while fighting rape allegations
Anthony J. Haworth, 38, pleaded innocent on Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court to four felony sex crimes. The Pasco police officer, who's on administrative leave, was ordered to surrender all guns and dangerous weapons while the case is pending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC