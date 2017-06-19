Our Voice: Joint 911 center a major a...

Our Voice: Joint 911 center a major achievement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

After all, fast-spreading wildfires don't stop at jurisdictional boundary lines and bridges don't keep criminals on only one side of the river. The prevalence of mobile phones has added to the urgency for Benton and Franklin counties to combine forces and create a single 911 dispatch operation center in the Mid-Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Franklin County was issued at June 25 at 2:42PM PDT

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC