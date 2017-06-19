Our Voice: Joint 911 center a major achievement
After all, fast-spreading wildfires don't stop at jurisdictional boundary lines and bridges don't keep criminals on only one side of the river. The prevalence of mobile phones has added to the urgency for Benton and Franklin counties to combine forces and create a single 911 dispatch operation center in the Mid-Columbia.
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
