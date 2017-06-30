Oregon infant's illness prompts warning about placenta pills
Health officials are advising new moms about the potential dangers of taking pills made from their placenta, after an Oregon infant's infection was tied to the practice. Trendy among some mothers, the practice of eating the placenta after giving birth is believed by some to help with postpartum depression, breast milk production and energy levels.
