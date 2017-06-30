Man arrested after leaving syringe on...

Man arrested after leaving syringe on Pasco restaurant table during nap

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A homeless man didn't hide his syringes well enough before taking a nap at a Pasco Jack in the Box. An employee noticed a syringe laying near the sleeping man early Tuesday morning at the fast food restaurant on Court Street, and called police, Pasco police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... 6 hr Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC