Ice cream truck overheats in Pasco
No one was hurt Friday when an ice cream truck went up in flames in Pasco but the dramatic incident is causing plenty of anguish for ice cream fans. The Pasco Police Department reports a radiator problem caused the engine to over heat and start the fire.
