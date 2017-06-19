Ice cream truck overheats in Pasco

Ice cream truck overheats in Pasco

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

No one was hurt Friday when an ice cream truck went up in flames in Pasco but the dramatic incident is causing plenty of anguish for ice cream fans. The Pasco Police Department reports a radiator problem caused the engine to over heat and start the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC