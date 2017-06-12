Family of Rey Aranda plans memorial b...

Family of Rey Aranda plans memorial balloon release Friday

Monday Jun 12

The family of Rey Aranda will hold a balloon release June 16 to honor the Chiawana High School freshman, who was found dead in his home June 9 . His parents, Armando Montelongo Aranda and Monique Garcia Aranda, will be releasing the balloons at 6 p.m. at the Pasco Youth Football Fields in Highland Park at 500 N. Wehe Ave. Aranda was a longtime player in Pasco Youth Football.

