Convenience stores clerks, other civilians subdue knife-wielding woman in Pasco

A group of civilians, including two clerks and a customer, subdued a knife-wielding woman at a convenience store in Pasco early Saturday morning. The woman, Lorena Jimenez-Alvarez, 38, of Pasco, was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for first-degree robbery, Pasco police reported.

