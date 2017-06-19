A Pasco knighta s tale
Children watch as Knights of Veritas members Eric Slyter, left, and Michael Jones show some medieval weaponry and talk about knighthood, armor, combat and chivalry on Thursday at the downtown Pasco branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries. The group is based in Ellensburg and gives demonstrations around the Northwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC