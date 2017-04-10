West Richland is tops for families, data firm says
WalletHub, a financial services website that produces reports ranking states and communities, is calling West Richland the best city for families in the state of Washington based on its affordability. West Richland, population 13,746, bested 110 other communities in the ratings released this week.
