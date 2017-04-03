There may be an app for that, but Pasco only welcomes fingerprinted for-hire drivers
An ordinance approved Monday night by the Pasco City Council requires fingerprinting for drivers of both taxis and transportation network companies. So while it's likely the San Francisco company won't be signing an agreement with Pasco any time soon, council members are hopeful other entrepreneurs will jump at the chance to fill the city's Uber void.
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
