Richland teen crashes car taking Pasco exit
Alberto Villeraldo-Nino, 18, of Richland, was driving a silver 2004 Ford Focus east and took the exit to Road 68 in Pasco at 11 a.m. He lost control and crashed his car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The WSP said the cause of the collision was his speed and negligent driving.
