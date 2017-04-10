Pasco man pistol-whipped and threatened with the gun

Officers responded to a house in the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue at 11:12 p.m. and found a male victim with head wounds consistent with the claim of being pistol-whipped, said police. The suspect was seen driving away from the house and stopped by police and arrested at 12:44 a.m. Police surrounded the house and obtained another search warrant to look through the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.