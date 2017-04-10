Pasco man hit by car crossing highway gets ticketed

A pedestrian trying to cross Highway 395 in the middle of a block when he was hit by a southbound car Monday night. Scott E. Gant, 52, of Pasco, was not in a crosswalk when he was struck at 8:45 p.m. by a 2011 Kia Spectra driven by Eliana M. Wallwork, 69, of Stanfield, Ore.

