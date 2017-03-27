Like Pike Place but not the drive to ...

Like Pike Place but not the drive to Seattle? Pasco eyed for public market

An effort to build a Pike Place-inspired market in the Tri-Cities has been renewed, with two potential locations in Pasco. Advocates of a public market are eying the Columbia River waterfront, just east of the cable bridge, or the downtown area, and the Port of Pasco and the city are on board with the idea.

