Kennewick police arrest 2 men for 12 vehicle prowls
Two men are suspected of stealing from 12 parked cars and mailboxes in the area of West 10th Avenue and South Johnson Street in Kennewick. Charles Cohee, 32, of Pasco, and 44 year Justin Harris, 44, of Kennewick, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle prowl and mail theft at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC