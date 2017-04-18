Ex-Pasco Police officer murder trial in Spokane delayed again - Wed, 19 Apr 2017 PST
Richard J. Aguirre, 52, who resigned after 27 years with the Pasco Police Department, appears in 2015 in Franklin County Superior Court. The former Pasco police officer charged with killing a Spokane prostitute in 1986 had his trial date moved from May 8 to October 2. Richard Aguirre, 52, was charged in the summer of 2015 with killing Ruby Doss after a DNA sample Aguirre gave for an unrelated case matched a sample taking from a condom found near Doss' body, who was found dead on Jan. 30, 1986.
