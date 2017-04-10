Crawl, walk or run to Pasco taco-tasting fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs

Craig Maloney, the self-proclaimed "taco crawler in chief," is helping organize the Pasco Taco Crawl for a second year. Booklets are now on sale for $20, with each voucher good for one taco at a designated taco truck or restaurant from April 21 through May 6. Willy's Mexican Restaurant on East Lewis Street is one of the businesses participating in the fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

