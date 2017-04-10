Bald eagles nest on Hanford Reach

1 hr ago

Tom Foster, of Pasco, sent in this photo of bald eagles nesting in the Hanford Reach National Monument. Bald eagles share nest duties - the bird on the right landed on the branch, then moved to the nest as the other flew downriver.

