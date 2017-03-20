While moving clocks forward Sunday, also test smoke detectors
When people move their clock forward one hour on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, the Pasco Fire Department suggests testing smoke detectors to make sure the alarm works. Checking the smoke detector includes making sure the batteries have plenty of charge, said Ben Shearer, the department's community risk reduction specialist.
