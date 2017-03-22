Uber manager Alex Diaz to speak at chamber lunch Wednesday
Alex Diaz, territory manager for Uber Inc., will discuss innovation as the keynote speaker at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards luncheon Wednesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Locally, it is authorized to operate in Richland, Kennewick and West Richland but has been turned down by Pasco, where a divided City Council is concerned about fingerprinting potential drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC