Tri-City restaurant inspections through March 17

The Benton-Franklin Health District logged plenty of time at the TRAC Center in Pasco, inspecting participants in the annual Custer's Spring Arts & Craft Show. AJ's Edible Arts, B&G Sweet Heat Peppers, Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Country Harvest and Just for Ewe are some of the intriguing-sounding establishments who passed health department inspections during their sojourn at 6600 Burden Blvd. Notes : Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand-sink, improper cooling procedures, inaccurate consumer advisory on menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.