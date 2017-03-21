Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for P...

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for Pasco man with warrant

Gabriel James Candalaria, 25, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of being in unlawful possession of a firearm, said Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. He is described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

