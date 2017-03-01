Teens injured in Pasco single-car crash Friday
Two teens were injured when one of them allegedly fell asleep while driving on Interstate 182 within the Pasco city limits Friday morning. Jiah Manoguerra, 16, of Prescott, was driving a Honda Accord west at 7:24 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
