Suspect in 2013 stabbing outside Pasco mission gets new trial
A man who was serving a 24-year sentence for a 2013 stabbing outside the Pasco mission has won a new trial after an appellate court tossed his conviction. McVay again has pleaded innocent to the charge in Franklin County Superior Court and has an April 19 trial date.
