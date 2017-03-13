Spring arts and crafts show set March 17-19 in Pasco

An arts and crafts show featuring more than 150 artisans from around the Northwest is planned March 17-19 at TRAC in Pasco. The Jim Custer Enterprises Spring Arts & Crafts Show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Cost is $7 for adults and is good for the whole weekend.

