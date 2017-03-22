Second trial starts for former Pasco officer accused of rape, assault
She knew Aguirre her entire life, took trips with him, and at one point hoped to follow the former Pasco police officer into law enforcement. The alleged victim was the first witness Tuesday in Aguirre's second trial for charges of third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.
