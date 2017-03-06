Richland man killed in motorcycle wreck in Pasco

A Richland man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday night on the Highway 395 interchange with westbound Interstate 182 in Pasco. Jason Montoya, 40, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson FXSB when he apparently lost control at about 5:45 p.m. while traveling northbound on Highway 395 to the westbound exit to Interstate 182.

