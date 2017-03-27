Paws-abilities Place expansion project to double size of Richland dog park
Deanna Rosenkranz, of Pasco, and her dog, Penelope, play during lunch break Wednesday at the temporary large dog park at the Paws-abilities Place while heavy equipment works nearby on the expansion of the popular off leash dog park. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video Deanna Rosenkranz, of Pasco, and her dog, Penelope, play during lunch break Wednesday at the temporary large dog park at the Paws-abilities Place while heavy equipment works nearby on the expansion of the popular off-leash dog park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC