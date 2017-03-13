Pascoa s Grand Old 4th fireworks show may fizzle out by 2018
Pasco has held the Grand Old 4th fireworks celebration at Gesa Stadium since 1997, but in recent years has seen attendance drop and nearby developments encroach on the fallout zone for flaming debris. Pasco City Council members have directed staff to begin negotiations with the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce about a partnership for the River of Fire Festival.
