Pasco schools tip their hats to celebrate Seuss

Teacher Emily Gomez at James McGee Elementary shares about the Pasco school's Read Across America event involving local "celebrities" and their love of reading. Claire Erickson listens intently Thursday to a guest speaker, her father, Jason Erickson, read to her third-grade class at James McGee Elementary in Pasco to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.