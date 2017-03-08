Pasco school district finalizes plans...

Pasco school district finalizes plans for seniors after winter weather cancellations

20 hrs ago Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Friday the Pasco School District finalized plans to ensure seniors can make up five days of instructional time that were lost due to weather cancellations this winter. Seniors at Chiawana High School, New Horizons High School and Pasco High School will need to attend five Saturday sessions at their schools on April 15, 22 and 29, and May 6 and 13. Seniors at Delta High School will need to attend three Saturday sessions on April 15, 22 and 29, as well as three sessions June 5-7, which will occur after graduation.

