Pasco Police trying to track down suspected booze shoplifters

Police are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly stole alcohol from Albertsons on 20th Avenue and Court Street in Pasco. A couple of young men were caught on camera taking bottles of tequila and gin from the supermarket on Monday afternoon.

