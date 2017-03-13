Pasco Police trying to track down suspected booze shoplifters
Police are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly stole alcohol from Albertsons on 20th Avenue and Court Street in Pasco. A couple of young men were caught on camera taking bottles of tequila and gin from the supermarket on Monday afternoon.
