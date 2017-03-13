Pasco man injured in two-vehicle coll...

Pasco man injured in two-vehicle collision on Highway 124 near Burbank

A Pasco man was injured Saturday afternoon when a pickup turned in front of his car on Highway 124, five miles east of Burbank. J.J. Estrada-Garcia, 45, was taken by ambulance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco for treatment after the 12:45 p.m. crash.

