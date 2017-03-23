Pasco man injured in Highway 395 crash

A Pasco driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 395, according to the Washington State Patrol. Randall Winsor, 52, was driving northbound at milepost 18 about 1:41 p.m. in a Mercury Grand Marquis when he rear-ended a GMC Sierra pickup driven by Joseph Witte, 45, of Nine Mile Falls, who had slowed in the same lane, the state patrol said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.