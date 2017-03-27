Pasco bicyclist hits, injures pedestr...

Pasco bicyclist hits, injures pedestrian and peddles away

Pasco police want to know who the bike rider is and speak to them about running into a man on West Columbia Street near Griggs Department store on Friday afternoon, said Sgt. Mike Warren.

