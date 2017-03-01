Pancake day fundraiser March 7 raises funds for Childrena s Miracle Network

For each stack of pancakes served between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on National Pancake Day on Tuesday, IHOP guests are invited to make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network. The Kennewick and Pasco IHOP restaurants will offer guests free pancakes on National Pancake Day on Tuesday to raise money and awareness for the Children's Miracle Network.

