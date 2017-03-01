Pancake day fundraiser March 7 raises funds for Childrena s Miracle Network
For each stack of pancakes served between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on National Pancake Day on Tuesday, IHOP guests are invited to make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network. The Kennewick and Pasco IHOP restaurants will offer guests free pancakes on National Pancake Day on Tuesday to raise money and awareness for the Children's Miracle Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC