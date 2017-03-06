Oregon midwife charged with delivering babies in Kennewick without a license
An Oregon woman who has been a midwife for four decades is accused of illegally delivering at least two babies in Kennewick. Sherry Lee Dress, 69, allegedly practiced in the Mid-Columbia without a valid Washington license, and falsified the birth certificates to say the babies were born in Oregon.
