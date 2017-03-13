Mentally ill mana s mom sought treatment, now he faces felonies

Thomas "Caleb" Andrus's family says his violent March 3 arrest on assault and lewd conduct charges could have been avoided if mental health services had been available for the mentally ill Pasco man. Instead, his mother, Jill Andrus, said, her repeated pleas for help from the crisis response unit - a publicly funded entity that responds to mental health challenges - went unanswered.

