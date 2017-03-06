Marine conservation group to host fundraising banquet in Pasco
The Tri-Cities Chapter of the Washington Coastal Conservation Association is hosting its 10th annual banquet on Saturday Mar. 11. The banquet's purpose will be to raise funds for the chapter, which conducts "some of the most important conservation efforts on the Columbia River," angler Gary Loomis said. It will include food, entertainment, auctions and education.
