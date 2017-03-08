Housing for homeless veterans
The Department of Human Services says veterans who have been living on the streets or who have an eviction notice, could be eligible for housing services. Both Benton and Franklin counties now have contracts in place with the Veterans Opportunity Center to provide housing for homeless veterans in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC