Half-brothers face trial together for Pasco murder

Two half-brothers will be tried together for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man when they met up in a Pasco neighborhood to settle a score. The attorneys for Simeon C.E. Howard and Nathaniel L. Thompson said Tuesday they didn't object to the prosecution request that the two cases be joined for trial.

