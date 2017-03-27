Groundbreaking Thursday for Pasco's n...

Groundbreaking Thursday for Pasco's new river water intake facility

Pasco will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday at the site of the new Columbia Raw Water Intake Structure. The project involves a river water intake facility and pump station at 11412 W. Court St. for the west Pasco Water Treatment Plant.

