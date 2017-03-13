Gibbs passed up for state post
Eastmont School Board member Chris Gibbs' pursuit of the state Board of Education job will have to wait until January. Pasco resident Ryan Brault was selected to fill the vacant Eastern Region position last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Wed
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC