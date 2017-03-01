Freed named president of Morgan Community College
Dr. Curt Freed, currently the Vice President for Instruction at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington, has been appointed the president of Morgan Community College by Dr. Nancy McCallin, president of the Colorado Community College System . Freed will assume the presidency on April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
