Franklin County Sheriff: Pasco man wanted for multiple felony warrants
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Pasco man with multiple felony warrants for his arrest. Edgar Jobany Ruelas, also known as Edgar Jimenez, has been charged with eluding authorities and grand theft in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC