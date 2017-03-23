Former Pasco Police officer Richard Aguirre found not guilty of rape and sexual assault
His retrial began Monday, and the jury made up of ten women and four men listened to arguments from both the prosecutor and defense. Each side recounted the events that took place in November 2014, where Aguirre was charged with rape in third degree and assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation.
