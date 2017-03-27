Flying bong slices mana s hand during...

Flying bong slices mana s hand during argument over a lighter in Pasco

An argument over a lighter changed to possible vandalism then an assault, where a man nearly bled to death in Pasco on Saturday. At 10:22 p.m. a man entered the Conoco convenience store and gas station in the 1900 block of West Court Street and wanted to return a mini-torch lighter three weeks after he bought it, said police.

